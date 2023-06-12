EXCLUSIVE: Suriya gears up for his Hindi debut; In advanced talks for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna

Suriya is among the most celebrated actors of Tamil Cinema, whose work has got him national appreciation over the years. His Singham Franchise is popular in Hindi as well, whereas Soorarai Pottru won a National Award for being the best actor. He is present shooting for the Siva directed Kanguva, which will see a Pan India release in Summer 2024. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suriya is all set to make his Hindi debut as the actor is in advanced talks with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his epic, Karna.

Suriya excited to be a part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's world

“Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have been in talks for Karna for a while now and it’s all moving in the right direction. Suriya is very excited to be a part of the two-part epic with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It’s a historical set in the Mahabharata times with Suriya playing one of the most complex characters of his career – Karna,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is expected to go on floors in 2024. Before Karna, Suriya is expected to complete shooting for Kanguva as also his next with Sudha Kongara. “Karna is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s dream project and he has been working on the subject for a while now. The filmmaker as also his producer partners believe that the film has potential to be a game changer in India as no one has attempted a film on such a complex protagonist till date. The character traits warranted a great actor who can slip from one zone to the other, and who better than Suriya to do the same,” the source added.

Karna gears up to be a big Pan India spectacle

Karna will be a big Pan- India release in multiple languages and the team is keen to get actors on board from across industries. A rough blue-print of ROMP’s vision to mount the film is already in place, and its all about executing the same to perfection now. “Many meetings have taken place and Suriya believes that this is the right subject for him to make a debut in Hindi,” the source concluded.

With the regional barriers breaking through, many actors from the South are working closely with Hindi filmmakers on Pan India spectacles. While NTR Jr is making his Hindi debut with War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun is in talks of the Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar. Yash is also in conversation with Nitesh Tiwari to play Raavan in Ramayana. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Suriya’s next.

