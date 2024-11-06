Bigg Boss 18: Rohit Shetty and Ektaa R Kapoor replace Salman Khan as hosts for this Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. From unexpected twists and wild card entries, the show has introduced shocking elements that have held the attention of the audience. Now, a new update for audiences awaits. In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode, Rohit Shetty and Ektaa R Kapoor will be seen as hosts on Bigg Boss 18.

In a recent development, Rohit Shetty and Ektaa R Kapoor are set to make a special appearance on the stage of Bigg Boss Season 18. The two well-known filmmakers will host the upcoming weekend episodes on November 8 and November 9. The two will be stepping in for Salman Khan during his absence. With Salman away, Rohit and Ektaa will take over the hosting duties to entertain viewers with their anchoring skills.

They will also be seen schooling contestants for their misbehavior, interacting with two wild card entrants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor and announcing the exit of one contestant from the nominated ones.

For the uninformed, this will be the second time Rohit Shetty will appear on Bigg Boss 18. The filmmaker, who also hosts a stunt-based Television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently appeared on the controversial reality show. Rohit appeared in the recent weekend ka vaar episode along with Ajay Devgn to promote their film Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty had even entered Bigg Boss 18 and interacted with the inmates and asked them to perform a task. With Rohit and Ektaa hosting the upcoming episode, the viewers can surely expect unexpected twists.

Along with Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan is also busy shooting for his forthcoming movie, Sikandar.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 and has glued audiences to the screens. So far, Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerjee, and Shehzada Dhami got evicted from Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18.

