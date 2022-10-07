EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & team to launch the Diwali Trailer of Thank God on October 10

The countdown for the release of the big Diwali 2022 release, Thank God, fronted by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh has begun. While the makers kicked off their promotional campaign in mid-September by launching a trailer and their chartbuster, Manike, we hear they have grand promotional plans in the coming two weeks leading to the film’s release. According to our sources close to the development, the team is launching a Diwali special trailer of the Indra Kumar directorial on Monday, October 10.

“The festive season of Diwali is around the corner and a special trailer capturing the essence and mood of the nation will be out on October 10. It’s loaded with humor and slice-of-life elements, kicking off a two-week campaign for film’s release on October 25,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the trailer will be launched at a grand event at a multiplex in Mumbai on Monday morning.