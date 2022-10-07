EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & team to launch the Diwali Trailer of Thank God on October 10
Thank God will mark Ajay Devgn’s fourth association with Indra Kumar after Ishq, Masti and Total Dhamaal. Read Details
The countdown for the release of the big Diwali 2022 release, Thank God, fronted by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh has begun. While the makers kicked off their promotional campaign in mid-September by launching a trailer and their chartbuster, Manike, we hear they have grand promotional plans in the coming two weeks leading to the film’s release. According to our sources close to the development, the team is launching a Diwali special trailer of the Indra Kumar directorial on Monday, October 10.
“The festive season of Diwali is around the corner and a special trailer capturing the essence and mood of the nation will be out on October 10. It’s loaded with humor and slice-of-life elements, kicking off a two-week campaign for film’s release on October 25,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the trailer will be launched at a grand event at a multiplex in Mumbai on Monday morning.
“The trailer will be launched in the presence of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Indra Kumar, and all other stakeholders of this family entertainer,” the source added. Interestingly, the release of Thank God coincides with the release week of Sid’s debut, Student of The Year. “2022 is special for Sid as he completes 10 years and this occasion will also mark the release of his first out-and-out comedy. The team is excited to see how the audience receive this new asset of the film. They are extremely confident of their product,” the source concluded.
Thank God will mark Ajay Devgn’s fourth association with Indra Kumar after Ishq, Masti, and Total Dhamaal. Their all 3 collaborations have been successful at the box office. Meanwhile, this is Sid’s first film with Indra Kumar and second with Rakul after Aiyaary.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s Citadel India set in the 90s, Filming begins from November