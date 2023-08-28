EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to commence Jolly LLB 3 in February 2024

In August 2022, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Subhash Kapoor is making a third part of his hit movie franchise, Jolly LLB. We also informed the readers that the next edition would surpass its predecessors in both scale and quality, as it brings together Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, who headlined the first and second parts, respectively. The latest development regarding the project is that the production timeline for the movie has been finalized.

Pinkvilla has learnt that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will commence shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in February 2024. "Subhash Kapoor has completed the screenplay and will kick off the pre-production at the end of this year. The third installment presents a clash between good and evil within the context of a courtroom. Like its previous parts, Jolly LLB 3 will also offer an engaging courtroom drama with the perfect blend of humor, suspense, and a pertinent social issue for debate. The director has ingeniously crafted a storyline that justifies the presence of both Jollys, and they are excited about returning to the courtroom setting after a six-year hiatus," a source close to the development told us, adding that Saurabh Shukla, who played Judge Tripathi in previous movies, will continue to be a part of this installment, produced by Star Studios.

Jolly LLB 3 will go on floors in February and is expected to be shot over a two-month straight schedule in Madhya Pradesh, targeting a theatrical release in late 2024. Prior to this, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be collaborating on Firoz Nadiadwala's Welcome 3. The Welcome franchise is being rebooted with a fresh cast and characters, which boast a formidable ensemble of actors such as Akshay, Arshad, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The adventure comedy, titled Welcome to the Jungle, is scheduled to go into production around November 2023 and hit theaters during Christmas 2024.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar has a robust lineup of eight films scheduled for the coming two years. He has already finished four movies: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, The Great Indian Rescue, the Soorarai Pottru remake, and the C. Shankaran Nair biopic, and is currently filming Dinesh Vijan's aerial action thriller, Sky Force, in Sitapur. Upon the completion of the latter, Akshay will shoot for Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein in London and will follow that up with Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar returns as Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 3; Filming begins 2023