EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Singh in talks to direct Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana in Border 2

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta are joining hands to bring the sequel to the 1997 cult blockbuster, Border, to the big screen. Soon after, we reported that the makers have initiated talks with Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana to play the lead roles in the film, which is going to be set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. While Ayushmann has signed the dotted lines and is on board the epic war drama, Sunny Deol is yet to sign on for this feature film.

Kesari & Punjab 1984 director Anurag Singh on board Border 2

And now, sources close to the development have confirmed that Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta are in talks with Anurag Singh to come on board as the director of Border 2. “Anurag Singh has made a big budget war drama in the period set up like Kesar. He also has a knack for making hard-hitting content like Punjab 1984. Seeing his talent to sensitively handle political scenarios and the ability to mount film on a certain scale, the makers are in advance talks to have him on board for Border 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that team Border was in talks with multiple names – right from Sankalp Reddy (Gaazi Attack) to Om Raut (Tanhaji) – for Border 2 and has finally gotten into the advanced stage of discussion with Anurag Singh. “The team has verbally agreed on Anurag’s name and things will proceed to the paperwork stage soon,” the source added. According to the source, the producers are planning to make the biggest war film of India in Border 2 and the best technicians from the country will be joining the crew.

Border 2 is poised to be the biggest war film of India

Much like Border, this one too is based on a true story and will be riding high on action, drama, emotion, and patriotism. While the basic plot points and real-life story have been identified alongside a draft of the character sketch of Ayushmann, Border 2 is currently in the final stage of screenplay writing. Sunny Deol in the meantime is negotiating his monetary deal with the producers at this point in time and only once that's alligned will he sign this feature film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Border 2.

