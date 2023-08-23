EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal reveals why Bollywood is not united like South; says 'Waha aap kisi ke khilaaf...'

With over 240 films to his credit, Bollywood’s veteran actor Paresh Rawal barely needs any introduction. The actor who made his debut with the film Arjun (1985) in a supporting role has today emerged to be one of the class actors of all time. His impeccable comedy timing, buttery smooth dialogue delivery, and talent to camouflage seamlessly into any character have won him many accolades including the fourth-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Shri. But, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal made a shocking statement and said that Bollywood doesn’t have unity.

Paresh Rawal says Bollywood doesn’t have unity like the film industry in South

In this sit-down chat, the veteran actor was asked why cinephiles tend to discredit Bollywood and start hinting at the downfall of the biggest film industry of the country any moment a couple of movies miss the spot and become a failure at the box office. In his response, Rawal said, “This is because it’s an easy and soft target.”

He further added that Bollywood lacks unity, unlike the South Indian film industry. The actor continued, “Kyunki humare Bollywood walo me unity nhi hai. Agar Bollywood walo me unity ho toh koi kuch nhi kar sakta. Koi aapke theatre pe patthar bhi nahi maar sakta. Koi gunda-gardi bhi nahi kar sakta. Lekin unity honi chahiye jaise South me hai. (That’s because Bollywood doesn’t have unity. If Bollywood had unity, no one would have dared to do anything to them. No one would have pelted stones or vandalized theatres. But there should be unity as there is in the South Indian film industry.)”

Watch the full interview here:

No one has the guts to go against anyone in the South Indian film industry

The actor-politician further added, “South me aap kisi k khilaaf bol k dikhao. Kisi ki himmat nahi hogi. Toh jo South me hai vo idhar nahi hai. (In the South Indian film industry, you can’t go against anyone. No one has the guts to do that. So, what’s in South it’s lacking in Bollywood.)”

When asked what can be done to bring unity in the industry, Rawal divulged, “Pata nahi jo regional cinema me mindset hota hai vo yahan pe kyun nahi hai. (I don’t know why people in Bollywood don’t have the same mindset as people in regional cinema.)”

Paresh Rawal’s work front

The veteran actor will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Moreover, films like The Storyteller, Aankh Micholi, and Hera Pheri 3 are also in the pipeline.

