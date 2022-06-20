EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar starts work on Don 3 script - Shah Rukh Khan back as Don after a decade?

Pinkvilla recently revealed that Farhan Akhtar has put his slice of life saga, Jee Le Zara on the backburner due to date issues between the three female leads, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. We also informed our readers that the filmmaker has started to work on a new script in the due course of time. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the script that Farhan Akhtar has started working on is none other than Don 3.

"Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked," revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, Farhan has discussed the idea of Don 3 with his father, the original creator of Don (1978), Javed Akhtar too. "Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project," the source added.

Don with Shah Rukh Khan was an official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan's classic, which was eventually spinned into an independent franchise with Don 2. It has been a decade since Don 2, and the fans of the franchise have been waiting for the makers to announce the third part. While both Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani have time and again opened up about their plans on Don 3, there hasn't been a formal announcement on the same. With Jee Le Zara being pushed, it seems that Farhan has finally acted onto the wish list of all the Don fans, who are waiting for the return of their King. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

