EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to perform with female cops at Umang 2022

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Well, fans also love to see him perform at events and he will be performing at the annual Police event, Umang 2022 which is going to be held tonight. It was earlier said that there will be an actress who will be performing with him but we have learnt that instead of any Bollywood actress, Akshay will be performing with the real-life female cops.

Yes! You heard that right. Akshay Kumar will be rocking the stage with his dance performance tonight and the female cops will be accompanying him. We have learnt that Akshay will be performing on all his hit songs. This is a sweet gesture from the actor toward the Mumbai Police. Making the female cops a part of his performance will indeed be quite exciting to watch. We have seen the actor play a cop in his film Sooryavanshi recently and fans really enjoyed it. Well, now it’s time to watch him along with the real-life cops.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently grabbed all the eyeballs as the trailer of his movie Raksha Bandhan was released. Akshay plays an ideal brother to 4 sisters who pledges to get them married before him. Bhumi Pednekar plays his love interest in the movie. He will also be seen in movies like Ram Setu which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharuccha in pivotal roles. He has, Cinderella with Rakul Preet Singh, Selfiee with Nushrrat Bharuccha, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and a lot of other exciting projects.

