EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh ready for Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again – More Details

Back in 2017, Rohit Shetty became the first Hindi Filmmaker to start a universe as he brought together Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the Ranveer Singh-led Simmba. Over the years, he established Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar as the three pillars of his universe – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi respectively. The director is presently busy with rigorous pre-production, as he aims to take Singham Again on floors in August and bring it to cinema halls during the Independence Day 2024 weekend. The film is set to be the biggest cop film of Indian Cinema in all aspects – from budget to scale and star cast.

Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi ready to investigate with Ajay Devgn as Singham

As reported by Pinkvilla before, the Ajay Devgn-led film will have appearances from Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal among others. The details of their respective tracks have been kept under wraps, but Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar is gearing up for an extended heroic appearance in Singham Again. A source close to the development shared, “Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi arrives at a key juncture in Singham Again much like Singham in Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation.”

He is expected to shoot for his extended appearance later this year. “He will be joining Ajay Devgn on the mission at a crucial juncture,” the source added. Apart from Akshay, even Ranveer Singh has a dynamic appearance in the film, adding a flavour of humour and over-the-top elements to the screenplay. “Simmba is the most outlandish character in the Rohit Shetty universe and the filmmaker knows exactly what he wants from this track. He has stitched all the plot points keeping the strengths of the cops in his universe and is now all ready to take the film on floors,” the source shared.

Rohit Shetty plans to present Ajay Devgn as never before in Singham Again

Both Akshay and Ranveer will be joining Ajay and Vicky at key junctures of the narrative in Singham Again. Talking of the leading hero, Ajay Devgn, Rohit has plans to present Singham like never before. “Rohit is returning with a Singham film after a decade and is all committed to presenting his leading man like an iron man. He has explored new shades to the character and is ready to take the audience on a ride with his most ambitious film to date. Ajay Devgn as Singham is going to be a treat for all cine lovers,” the source concluded.

Before moving on to Singham Again, Ajay Devgn will wrap up shooting for the Vikas Bahl-directed Black Magic, which is a supernatural thriller Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.