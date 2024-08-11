EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar says Tom and Jerry is ‘not comedy’ but ‘violence’; reveals taking inspiration for action scenes from cartoon

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his film Khel Khel Mein. The trailer of the movie has promised a rollercoaster ride with lots of jokes and secrets in this Independence Day 2024 release. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay revealed his interesting take on the popular cartoon Tom and Jerry, calling it violence instead of comedy. He also shared taking inspiration from it for many action sequences.

Akshay Kumar and the team of the upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein recently engaged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. During the chat, Fardeen Khan named the Tom and Jerry cartoon as one of his favorite works in comedy.

Akshay chimed in, saying, “No, no. Tom and Jerry is not comedy; Tom and Jerry is action; it’s violence.” Talking about the action in the cartoon inspiring scenes in his movies, Akshay explained, “I’ll tell you one secret. So many action (scenes) I have done, a lot of times I have taken it from Tom and Jerry. That whole helicopter scene, I have taken it from Tom and Jerry.”

He also disclosed being inspired by National Geographic, stating, “And another one from which I had taken is National Geographic, where you get to see great action. Tom and Jerry is unbelievable, the kind of action they have.”

Watch the full interview with the Khel Khel Mein cast here!

Advertisement

The cast of Khel Khel Mein includes Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. A T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, it is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The trailer of the film showed the group of seven friends playing a fun game in which all the secrets of their phones are unveiled for one night. The songs Hauli Hauli, Duur Na Karin, and Do U Know have been released from the album of Khel Khel Mein.

The comedy drama is slated to hit the big screens on August 15. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 as well as John Abraham and Sharvari’s action film Vedaa.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao reveals number of cameos in horror comedy; Shraddha Kapoor calls them ‘special’