EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Siddharth Anand film put on hold; Reason REVEALED

Right after the release of War in 2019, Siddharth Anand has been in talks with Prabhas for an action-packed entertainer to be bankrolled by Mythri Production. It was touted to be one of the biggest collaborations back in the day and Siddharth Anand was signed on for a whooping sum of Rs 65 crore by Mythri. Ever since then, the team has been trying to get the project in place, but it seems after all the attempts and efforts, the Prabhas and Siddharth Anand film has officially been put on hold.

Siddharth Anand refunds the advance payment to Mythri

“In-fact, Siddharth Anand has also refunded the amount he got as advance for the film. Mythri and Siddharth Anand have now decided to collaborate on another project in the near future,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Siddharth Anand and Prabhas’ dates were not matching, which finally pushed the stakeholders to part ways. “Siddharth Anand and Prabhas are two of the busiest people in the Indian Film Industry at this point of time. They have their diaries blocked for the next few years, and are not able to find a common window for their collaboration,” the source added.

The conversations on this Prabhas and Siddharth Anand film might take off again once both of them are relatively free and have their calendars chalked out. “Prabhas has 3 films under his kitty lined up whereas Siddharth Anand too has committed himself to Fighter and Tiger v/s Pathaan. In-fact, Siddharth is already planning Fighter 2 with his team after Tiger v/s Pathaan,” the source explained.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas is presently gearing up for the release of Adipurush on June 16 and the same would be followed by Salaar on September 28. The actor also has Project K and Raja Deluxe up for release in 2024 in addition to the commitments of starting a Spirit for Sandeep Reddy Vanga from end of this year. He is also in talks with Dil Raju for a film, and we would know more on the same soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

