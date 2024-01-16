EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says THIS on being appreciated on social media for her performances in 2023

Ananya Panday is gaining attention for her outstanding acting in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Playing the role of Ahana in a movie that explores the complexities of friendships, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, Ananya's depiction of a young millennial navigating life's challenges is receiving deserved acclaim. Recently, Ananya shared her thoughts on trolls transforming into admirers and whether she views it as a personal victory.

Ananya Panday on receiving appreciation on social media for her performances in 2023

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday was asked about all those social media scrutiny earlier, and from there to now social media has appreciated her for her performances in 2023 with films like Dream Girl 2 and her recent film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Does she consider it as a win for herself and is that how she views the previous year?

To this, the actress responded by saying that it indeed is a positive and wonderful experience, but she understands that the entertainment industry is dynamic, and opinions can change rapidly. Ananya emphasized the need to stay grounded, work consistently, and strive for improvement because public sentiments can shift swiftly.

She said, "I mean it is. It's a nice thing and a great feeling but I also know that everything changes every Friday and you have to, you can't get complacent, you can't get carried away by the hate or the love, you have to be the same, you have to keep working hard and doing better because people change their opinions really quickly so you can't give them a reason to change."

When asked about her dream role, she mentioned that it would be acquiring a new skill or portraying a character in a biopic that requires a complete transformation, to the extent that she wouldn't recognize herself.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey, entered the film industry with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Who in 2019. Since then, she has been part of films such as Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her upcoming projects include Call Me Babe, Control, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair to name a few.

