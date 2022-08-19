EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday shares directors list she wants to work with; Ramya Krishnan wishes to work with SLB

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated sports drama movie, Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in the lead. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. In the film, Vijay plays an MMA fighter in Liger, Ananya plays his love interest and Ramya Krishnan essays the role of a powerful avatar as Vijay's badass mother.

Now, ahead of Liger's release, Anaya, Vijay, and Ramya recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. During the chat, Ananya Panday shared the bucket list of all the directors she wants to work with. To which, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said: "There are so many people there's, I really want to work with SS Rajamouli sir. I want to work with Zoya (Akhtar), I want to work with Karan (Johar), Ayan (Mukerji) and even also he's doing a Brahmastra, I'm so excited to see that because I'm hoping that's also that community experience and that larger-than-life experience, so there are so many people." While Ramya also revealed that she wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 and marks the film debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Hindi cinema and Ananya Panday in Telugu cinema. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Additionally, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film.

Apart from this, Ananya will feature next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline, which is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Ramya, on the other hand, will be a part of Rajinikanth’s next film, Jailer.

