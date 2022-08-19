EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda confirms the sequel of Puri Jagannadh's Liger ahead of release

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing for their much-anticipated film Liger and the duo has been promoting the film on full swing. Ahead of the release on August 25, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his Bollywood debut movie. The film has already set a huge benchmark with sky high expectations, now in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the sequel of Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda confirmed the sequel to Liger. The actor said, "we are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time." In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.

Vijay Deverakonda is moving around the cities to promote Liger. After enjoying an appetizing Sadya in Kochi, he along with Ananya visited Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial in Bengaluru and paid respects. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that despite being unwell, Vijay Deverakonda headed today to Kochi for the film's promotion. "He has severe back pain as he has been promoting the film back to back without even a day break," reveals a source.

It may be the trailer, it may be the songs, or it may be the promotional events, everything about this upcoming action drama has added to the hype of the movie. Three songs were released from Liger till now and all became massive hits. While the first song Akdi Pakdi was a peppy dance number with some fast-paced beats, second track Waat Laga Denge from Liger was like a mass anthem and Aafat was a romantic track. The cinemagoers will finally get to watch the flick in theatres on 25th August this year.

