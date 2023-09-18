EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan heads to Kashmir for Chandu Champion’s second schedule

Shortly after the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan has embarked on an exciting new journey with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor commenced shooting for Khan’s sports-drama, Chandu Champion, on July 14, with the target of releasing it in theaters exactly 11 months later, on June 14, 2024. The makers captured several challenging underwater sequences during this 17-day stint before returning to Mumbai in August. Now, a month and a half later, the Chandu Champion team is poised for its next shooting schedule, this time venturing to the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.

"The second schedule of Chandu Champion begins next week in Kashmir. The location scouting has been completed, and Kabir and his team will soon fly to Kashmir to begin shooting on September 24th. Kartik will shoot some heavy action sequences in this schedule, which will go on till the first week of October. The makers plan to shoot a significant portion of the film which is based on the life of the inspirational figure, paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. It’s a tough schedule planned to be shot at various breathtaking locations across Kashmir, including Pahalgam," a source close to the development told us, adding that the makers are eyeing to finish the production by the end of this year.

Chandu Champion is anticipated to be the most challenging film in Kartik’s career, and he is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to the role of Murlikant Petkar on screen. "Kartik is undergoing intense physical transformation for this movie. His daily routine includes morning gym sessions, afternoon boxing classes, and swimming training in the evening. He has gone all out to prepare for this sports-drama," the source further added.

Kartik is expected to wrap up shooting for Chandu Champion by December and will then begin shooting for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 around January or February 2024. He also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline that is supposed to go on floors in the second half of 2024.

