EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee backs out of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Section 108; Deets inside

On August 26, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Anees Bazmee has come on board as a presenter for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra's next thriller film, titled Section 108. Shortly after that, the movie was officially announced with a teaser that featured Regina’s character bringing a scam case to the attention of a lawyer, played by Siddiqui. The same teaser had also confirmed Bazmee as a presenter of the film. However, fast forward two months, and we've learnt that Bazmee is no longer a part of this project.

Anees Bazmee steps down as presenter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Section 108

Industry sources have exclusively revealed that Anees Bazmee has backed out of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Section 108. The filmmaker, known for directing movies like No Entry, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will not be presenting this film anymore. The precise reason behind his sudden exit is not known yet, but sources say he discussed his unwillingness with the producers and parted ways amicably. This movie was supposed to mark Bazmee’s return to the thriller genre after a 21-year hiatus since directing the psychological thriller Deewangee, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar.

Meanwhile, the film went on floors on October 13 and has already finished its first schedule, targeting a theatrical release in February 2024. Directed by Rasikh Khan, Section 108 revolves around the intriguing case of a missing billionaire who's going to be declared dead soon. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a lawyer, while Regina Cassandra will be seen as an insurance investigating officer in this edge-of-the-seat thriller, titled after Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act 1872, which states that if a man is not heard of for seven years by those who would naturally have heard of him if he had been alive, the burden of proving that he is alive is shifted to the person who affirms it.

When contacted Anees Bazmee he confirmed the news, but refused to comment further.

