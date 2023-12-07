EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan broke the curse on Bollywood; 'It has not faded'
In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Indian filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap reviewed the year 2023 and opened up on how Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has not faded yet.
Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. He is now gearing up for the release of Dunki. His two released films of 2023 broke records at the box office and garnered a lot of praise from fans as well as critics. Now, filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap praised SRK's Pathaan as he reviewed the year 2023 in a recent interview with Pinkvilla.
Anurag Kashyap reveiws 2023 and praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
During a candid chat with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap heaped praise on Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. When the interviewer, Himesh Maknad, stated how 2023 has been a game-changer for the Hindi film industry and asked Kashyap how he views this year, the filmmaker said, "I think kafi achha raha hai (I think it's been amazing). I think jo sab log Bollywood pe se curse tha uth gaya hai (the curse has been removed from Bollywood) which is a very good news because distributors are happy, studios are happy, and everybody is happy." He also added that when they are happy, he knows that his projects will shine.
Praising SRK's Pathaan and its popularity, he said, "It has not faded." He also said, "12th Fail is also a big hit."
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:
About Pathaan
Pathaan revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. He worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths because of certain reasons. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370 which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status.
The cast of the film also includes Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel, and others. The action entertainer was released on January 25, 2023.
