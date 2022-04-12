EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar Aziz team up for the first time; Vashu & Jackky Bhagnani to produce

Arjun Kapoor is on a roll as the actor has his plate filled with diverse projects like Ek Villain 2, Kuttey and Lady Killer among others. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arjun has bagged another interesting film. According to sources, the actor has come on board director Mudassar Aziz' next, touted to be a light-hearted subject.

“Arjun and Mudassar have been discussing this probable collaboration for a while now. This one is right in the zone of films that Mudassar has made till date, as the screenplay marries humour with drama. The paperwork is done and the movie is all set to go on floors in the second half of 2022,” revealed a source close to the development. The yet untitled film will be produced by the Bhagnani’s – Vashu and Jackky – under their banner, Pooja Films.

While the script is locked, the team is working on the pre-production aspect, which includes the recce as also locking the entire ensemble cast of the film. It is expected to take off sometime around June/July this year, once Arjun wraps up his present commitments. An A-List actress is also expected to come on board this film with Arjun as the female lead. Mudassar has made hit films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, and his next is also a comedy fronted by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

Arjun on the other hand has been appreciated for his comic timing in films like Two States and Mubarakan. The actor has two more light-hearted films under his kitty with father Boney Kapoor – the official remakes of Comali and F2. The two films are currently being written by Luv Ranjan and Anees Bazmee respectively. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this project.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani film begins next week in Mumbai – SRK to juggle with Atlee’s next