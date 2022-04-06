EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani film begins next week in Mumbai – SRK to juggle with Atlee’s next

Shah Rukh Khan has been on Rajkumar Hirani’s mind for last 22 years, and their collaboration is finally happening. According to our sources, the yet untitled film is all set to go on floors next week in Mumbai. “Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days,” revealed a source close to the development.

It features Taapsee Pannu in a key role whereas Vicky Kaushal will be making an extended appearance in a key role acting as a catalyst in the story. It also features Boman Irani in a pivotal role. “Rajkumar Hirani has the habit of keeping a gap between two schedules as he prefers to edit the footage he shot in the schedule to get an idea of how his vision has translated on the screen. While Hirani will work on his edit of 40-day work, Shah Rukh Khan in the meantime will shoot for Atlee’s next, which is primarily set in Mumbai and Pune,” the source added.

Right after finishing the schedule of Atlee’s film, SRK gets back to Hirani’s space. “The Mumbai leg of Hirani’s film will be followed by three more schedules in London, Budapest and either the US or Canada. The formalities to shoot at certain spots are being looked upon now. The shooting spots play one important character in the Hirani film. The overseas schedule is expected to start sometime around July,” informed the source. The entire year will be spent by SRK juggling between Hirani and Atlee’s film, and the process will continue for the first half of next year as well.

“Since he has a double role in the Atlee film, the shooting process will be longer than usual. SRK has allotted around 180 days for the Atlee film, whereas Hirani film will be shot over a period of 100 to 110 days,” the source concluded. In between the prolonged shoots of Atlee and Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan fronted Tiger 3 too. Tentatively, the two giant Khan’s are expected to finish their combination scenes of Tiger 3 by the month of June. He will also be doing some patchwork scenes for Pathaan in the due course of time.

While the Hirani film is set against the backdrop of immigration, the Atlee film revolves around a heist with Shah Rukh Khan having a character trait like that of a professor from the iconic Money Heist Franchise. It’s a dual role and one still awaits on how the dynamics of two characters play out. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan.

