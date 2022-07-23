Arjun Kapoor: Don't want to be construed as somebody who misuses surname; Watch exclusive video

Arjun Kapoor is the star of the moment as he is gearing up for the release of his film, Ek Villain Returns. Co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani, Ek Villain Returns will showcase Arjun as a grey character and the trailer left fans surprised with his rugged and menacing avatar. Now, as the promotions have begun, Arjun sat down with Pinkvilla and spoke at length about how people tend to misconstrue him for his surname and personal life often. Arjun also explained what he really wants the audience to know about him.

Arjun Kapoor opens up on being misconstrued for his surname

Talking about how the audiences, at times, have misconstrued him for his surname and personal struggles, Arjun expressed that he doesn't expect everyone to know everything about him. The Ek Villain Returns actor also said that he wants everyone to know that he will never misuse his surname and put anyone down. "I do not expect everybody to understand or know what I have been through. It's not important for them to know everything. But, I would also want them to know that I'm very respectful about where I am coming from. I don't misuse it. I don't want to be construed as somebody who misuses my surname or my lineage. I give it utmost importance to know that I would be willing to respect everybody equally, and work as hard as the other person," said Arjun.

I will not disown where I am from but I will never misuse it. And, that's the only thing that I would like people to know that I am somebody who is very, very aware that I am blessed. Arjun Kapoor

Further, Arjun revealed what he wants people to know about him. He said, "I will not disown where I am from but I will never misuse it. And, that's the only thing that I would like people to know that I am somebody who is very, very aware that I am blessed. And, I will never, ever misuse it to put somebody down or take somebody else's opportunity away. I have never done that."

Arjun also recalled how when his first film Ishaqzaade released, he had put himself out there and wanted to know if the audience will continue to watch him. The Ek Villain Returns actor said, "I put myself in front of the audience in my first film and said 'aap btaiye ke you want to see more of me or not?' and they gave me an answer. I continued from there. I have never stepped on anybody's toes. I never take my work for granted. I work very, very hard and yes, I have grown up in a far more comfortable environment than most people and I have grown up within the industry and I have had my own struggle. But, I do not take things for granted and I am not disinterested or detached. And, that's the only thing I would want people to know is that I care."

WATCH Arjun Kapoor in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla:

Meanwhile, the Ek Villain Returns trailer has received a lot of love from the audience and the face-off involving Arjun and John is one of the USPs of the film. The music also has been topping the charts and Tara Sutaria also has crooned a song for the film. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is all set to release in theatres on July 29, 2022.

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora steal the spotlight as they make an appearance at Russo brothers’ party; PICS