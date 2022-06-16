Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar look sizzling in unseen BTS PICS from The Lady Killer sets

Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. Bhumi Pednekar had modest beginnings but slowly made her way to the top with films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Bala, and Durgamati. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in B-Town with as many as half a dozen films in her kitty.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are shooting for Ajay Bahl’s next directorial venture, The Lady Killer. The film is swiftly being shot and is heading towards completion. The actors shared a mutual post on Instagram captioned, “After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady and The Lady Killed”. The post had “The Lady” and “The Lady Killer” look into each other’s eyes, passionately. Arjun looked handsome in his denim shirt while Bhumi looked ravishing in her black dress. Both Arjun and Bhumi had a flower stuck above their ears and we will know if there is any significance to it only when the movie releases. They even shared other goofy clips from the sets of the murder-thriller which will see a release later this year.

Have a look at the photos shared by Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar:

On the work front, apart from shooting for The Lady Killer, Arjun is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri, co-featuring John Abraham, and Disha Patani. He is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bhakshak, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal, Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed with Rajkummar Rao.

