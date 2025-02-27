EXCLUSIVE: Ashutosh Gowariker’s elder son Konark Gowariker to marry real estate developer Rasesh’s daughter Niyati Kanakia on THIS date

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, the visionary behind cinematic gems like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodha Akbar, is preparing for a joyous family celebration. Yes, you heard that right! His elder son, Konark Gowariker, is all set to embark on a new journey as he is set to tie the knot with Niyati Kanakia. The much-awaited wedding is scheduled for March 2.

A source in the know exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s elder son, Konark Gowariker, is set to tie the knot. He will be marrying Niyati Kanakia, the daughter of renowned real estate developer Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia.

The source also revealed that the duo is set to tie the knot on March 2, 2025, making it an exciting and much-anticipated celebration. With the wedding date locked in, all eyes are now on the grand festivities that are sure to follow!

For those unaware, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is married to Sunita, the daughter of veteran actor Deb Mukherjee from his first marriage. The couple shares two sons, Konark and Vishwang.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh has long been celebrated for his mastery in historical storytelling, bringing epic tales to life with grandeur. While he started as an actor, his true calling led him behind the camera, where he crafted some of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. Now, he is set to embark on yet another ambitious project.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, his next historical drama will begin production after Kantara 2 wraps up. The highly anticipated prequel to Kantara is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025. Currently, the director is immersed in extensive research and pre-production, ensuring every detail is meticulously crafted.

A key highlight of the film is Rishab Shetty’s casting. Gowariker specifically sought a South Indian actor for the lead role, and Rishab’s rugged persona and commanding presence made him the ideal choice. The film will follow his journey from an ordinary man to a powerful emperor, a transformation that promises to be compelling.

With his unparalleled vision for period dramas, Ashutosh Gowariker is set to deliver yet another cinematic masterpiece, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting his next magnum opus.

