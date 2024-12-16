Earlier in the month, India’s leading production house, Yash Raj Films, announced a creative partnership with Posham Pa Pictures, with a promise of producing disruptive and immersive content for the theatrical medium. The announcement came as a surprise and became the talking point in the film circles. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the first collaboration of YRF and Posham Pa Pictures will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and is presently in the pre-production stage.

The yet untitled film is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller to be directed by Sameer Saxena and is presently in the pre-production stage. “The yet-untitled project is a genre-bending theatrical film as the intent is to provide a thrilling cinematic experience to the audience. Ayushmann Khurrana has over the years won over the audience with his risk-taking ability, and has signed on to kick-off the partnership of YRF and Posham Pa Pictures,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that there is no better choice than Ayushmann for the film.

“There isn’t a better choice than Ayushmann Khurrana to spearhead a project that aims to keep the viewers on the edge-of-seat from the word go. He has already seen success in this genre in the past, and as content is taking a front seat in the modern era of cinema, the makers are confident to leave a mark among the audience,” the source added.

The yet-untitled thriller will be a part of the new creative business model of YRF, under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is making-an-attempt to build a studio model within Yash Raj Films as a producer. This is Akshaye’s second film as a producer after the Mohit Suri young love story that launches Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which is already on the floors. The yet-untitled Sameer Saxena directorial will go on floors in the first half of 2025.

The partners at Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar and Saurabh Khanna have together and individually been part of a lot of widely acclaimed and highly celebrated stories like Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

