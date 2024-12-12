EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana; ‘I am going to be flying around’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for their exciting first collaboration in Thama. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film was announced in October, and Ayushmann shared a sneak peek of his 'fang-tastic' welcome on Day 1. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika opened up about her role in the film, teasing that she will be 'flying around', hinting at thrilling action and adventure ahead.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement about her upcoming role in Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She described the film's unique universe, saying, "That’s gonna be incredible guys. I am going to be flying around. I’m so excited."

The actress expressed her fascination with the imaginative world being created for the film, noting, "You have the spy universe, you have all of this. But a universe like this which is so different that fascinated me. They are creating everything from the root. They are imagining things, convincing people to believe those things actually can exist."

She also revealed her love for making films for kids, calling them 'the best audience' and stating, "It's a film for kids and I love making films for kids. They are the best audience. They are having fun, calling their parents to go to the theatre, watch the film in the theatre, I think that’s joy for me."

Advertisement

As she prepares to start shooting, Rashmika added, "I’m actually starting to shoot tomorrow. I am starting Thama tomorrow."

The Animal actress further shared her excitement, saying, "This is a completely new world for me as it’s got a lot of performance. Face and emotions is one thing, but physically doing a lot of crazy things is another thing. I get to do it."

Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that she had manifested the opportunity, adding, "I think I’ve manifested Thama in my life as well. I wanted to do something which is action and fun."

Watch the full interview below!

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Ayushmann Khurrana shared glimpses of his first day on set of Thama. The actor posted two pictures on social media, showcasing the warm reception he received from Dinesh Vijan and the team. One of the cards he received read, "Dear Ayushmann, It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than ‘Ayushmann’ to play the ‘un-dead’ THAMA? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV." He captioned the post, "#Thama day 1."

Advertisement

He captioned it, "#Thama day 1." Another note from a crew member expressed excitement for the project, saying, "Good morning sir, Yeahh Finally its Thama Day...we are so excited to start this Thama journey with you...Hope you have a first day with us...Let’s make bloody good memories..."

See below!

The upcoming film Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, is being produced by Amar Kaushik, the director of Stree 2. Announced in October this year, the film promises a thrilling, bloody love story and will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Set to release during Diwali 2025, the movie is shaping up to be a gripping addition to the horror-comedy genre.

ALSO READ: Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana receives ‘fang-tastic’ welcome as he begins shooting for Amar Kaushik’s vampire film alongside Rashmika Mandanna