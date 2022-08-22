EXCLUSIVE: Bhavana Pandey reveals Ananya gives acting tips to Shanaya and Suhana: They have a lot to discuss

Ananya Panday has successfully marked her debut in Bollywood and is looking forward to her best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's debut. The trio have been best friends since childhood and no matter what, have always had each other's back. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies while Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter will be debuting alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak.

Now, the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives- Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. They talked about their friendship, approach toward Season 2, and much more. Maheep and Bhavana also revealed if Ananya shares acting tips to Shanaya and Suhana. Bhavana said: "They have a beautiful relationship on their own. They have a lot to discuss with each other, of course, Ananya has a lot of learning to do still but whatever she has learned this far she's sharing all her experiences and everything with Shanaya and Suhana both. She also has a lot of learning to do. They're going to keep learning and it's an ongoing process."

To which, Maheep added: "Ananya does give tips. I sit on the dining table I listen to them, it's fab but she does she gives her and it's great." Later, Bhavana revealed that Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana take each other's opinion. "Even see even though Shanaya and Suhana have probably not started out yet but they also tell Ananya a lot because they're observing. They are watching you and they come from another space and she learns a lot from them as well," said Pandey.

Meanwhile, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 will premiere on 2nd September.

