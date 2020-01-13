EXCLUSIVE: The Big Bull actress Ileana D’Cruz REVEALS she got her first pay cheque at the age of five

Ileana D’Cruz, who will be seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, got candid about her personal life and share her firsts in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

It’s been around eight years since Ileana D’Cruz made her big Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s critically acclaimed movie Barfi opposite . The movie made the diva an overnight star in Bollywood and ever since then she has been enjoying a massive fan following here. Ileana had won hearts with acting prowess and great panache both off and on-screen. Given her popularity, the fans are always curious about her life. In her recent with Pinkvilla, Ileana got candid about her personal life and revealed her first job, paycheque, first crush and kiss among others.

Many of us know that the Raid actress had stepped into showbiz industry in 2006 with Telugu movie Devadasu. However, not many people are aware that Ileana’s first job was that of a photoshoot for a brochure of a hotel. While the diva still cherishes those moments, she had a warm glow of nostalgia when she was quizzed about her paycheque. Ileana stated that she got her first paycheque for a photoshoot calendar when she was five. “It was really cute,” the Mubarakan actress added.

This isn’t all. Ileana also spoke about her first crush and much to everyone’s surprise, it wasn’t on any celebrity. Instead, the lady’s first crush was on her neighbour who resided across the street when she was 12. However, Ileana’s first kiss happened on the big screen during one of her movies.

Well, while her ‘first’ confessions will bring a wide smile on your face, the Ileana fans have another reason to rejoice these days. The actress has been roped in for Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull along with Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is said to be based on a major stock market scam that took place in the 1990s.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More