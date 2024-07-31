Kushal Tandon calls out Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Asim Riaz’s fan for 'abusing' him: ‘Choosing wrong guy to mess’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making headlines even before the adventure-based reality show went on air. Former contestants have slammed Asim Riaz’s behavior on the show. Kushal Tandon, Asim Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, and many others expressed their opinion on it. After this incident, Kushal Tandon took to social media today to share how he took action against a fan of Asim Riaz who abused him. Read on to learn more about the incident.

Kushal Tandon takes action against netizen who abused him

On July 31, Kushal Tandon took to social media to share with his fans how he took action against an online user who abused him. It seems the user is a fan of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Asim Riaz. Tandon called the user out and also mentioned that he has taken action against a few others too.

In his words, “To people who have audacity to abuse you, because they think they can write any thing behind closed walls? But ass soon they get a call from cyber crime, there reply in my inbox. (smile emoji) Choosing a wrong guy to mess (folded hand emoji) to all chapri ke capri fans, you will get few calls too.”

Check out Kushal Tandon’s post below:

Along with the post, the Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka actor also attached a screenshot of the chat with the user. The user apologized to Tandon and expressed his admiration for the actor’s work. However, he also requested that he doesn’t say anything negative about Asim Riaz.

Advertisement

Kushal Tandon's recent dig at Asim Riaz

As soon as the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 went on air, many celebrities reacted to Riaz's behavior. Kushal Tandon wrote that he wished Riaz had done that in front of him. His tweet reads, "He really needs help, main do teen stunt Marne aya hoon, aree bhai maal nahi hain jo marleghaaaa. n when he said I wil take no money if any1 can do that stunt from team, then well he should stick to his words and take no money."

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Tandon expressed their admiration for the actor and appreciated the step he took. One user wrote, "people think they can disrespect someone and get away with it, you did a great job kushal!!"

Apart from fans, Abhinav Shukla also reacted and wrote, "All the borrowed cutlure of Yo Yo Rap “i am a gangsta” is ok till one is making reels or some stupid tik tok videos wearing baggies… Police ka eak dandaa sab yo yo nikla deta hai .."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Kushal Tandon SLAMS 'crap' Asim Riaz for his aggression; says, 'Kya sohrat bro, Ek Bigg Boss?'