Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 officially began on July 28, quickly becoming one of the most popular TV shows in recent times. Host Rohit Shetty welcomed the contestants to Romania, marking the start of this thrilling journey. The first episode featured some tough and exciting stunts. During the episode, Asim Riaz, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 shared that he doesn’t want any contestant to speak for him.

Asim doesn't want any Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant to speak for him or support him

Asim Riaz competed against Gashmeer Mahajani, while Karanveer Mehra and Kedar Aashish Mehrotra were opposite each other. Before starting the stunt, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, “Jab sir ne sabko poocha ki kisko kisko support karna hai par pehli baat hai sab dogale hai. (When sir asked everyone who they wanted to support, the first thing is that everyone is two-faced.)”

Asim further shared, “Mere ko kisi ka support chahiye nahi. Mai chahta hu ki mera naam koi na le. Ye jo stunt hai isme mujhe lagta hai darne ki koi baat nahi hai. (I don't need anyone's support. I want no one to mention my name. For this stunt, I feel there's nothing to be afraid of.)”

He then added, “Kuch laga nahi ki mujhe kisi ka saath chahiye ya koi mere saamne khada ho sakta hai but sir ne pucha tha ki kisi ko chuno but saare group mein se logon ko Gashmeer laga.”

“(I didn't feel like I needed anyone's support or that anyone could stand in front of me, but sir asked us to choose someone, and out of the whole group, people chose Gashmeer.)”

Filmed in Romania, the show stays true to its roots with thrilling daredevil stunts. In the first episode, the contestants were introduced in various segments.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

