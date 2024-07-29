 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Asim Riaz drops BTS video from new song post eviction; fans say 'Rohit Shetty halke me le ra tha'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has premiered, and Asim Riaz has been the first contestant who touted controversy. He had a dramatic argument with Rohit Shetty, which was followed by the singer being eliminated. Well, after releasing Only You, he is back with Built In Pain vol. 2, where his fans took to the comment section to bash Rohit.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14- Asim Riaz's fans support him and slam Rohit Shetty:

Asim Riaz is surely rocking after being eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. He posted a throwback picture and video from his new rap song, Built In Pain. He was seen crooning the lines in the monochrome video.

However, Asim's squad took to the comment section to support him after his recent spat with Rohit Shetty. One fan wrote, "Rohit Shetty hoga apne ghar ka, Asim Riaz ko halke mai le Raha tha Rohit Shetty Asim ko poke karoge to sunne ki samta bhi rakho."

Take a look at Asim Riaz's new still from Built In Pain and fans bashing Rohit Shetty:

Some fans said, "King is back," while one user wrote, "Tension mat lo Asim bhai tum kkk me nhi to dekhega kon." For the unversed, Himanshi Khurana's ex-boyfriend had to do a task to prevent himself from being eliminated. Asim struggled and could not do it and told Shetty, "Do it in front of me. I won’t take a rupee from you guys. If you do it, I won’t take a rupee; the camera is on," as quoted by India Today.

Rohit was then seen playing a rehearsal clip where a crew was seen performing the stunt before it was given to the contestants. The Singham Again director also reminded Asim of the nonsense he had done earlier. He lost his cool and threatened to thrash the Built In Pain singer.

More about Asim Riaz's Built In Pain:

Well, Asim's rap song was released in 2021 and it spoke about his struggles encountered to achieve success in life. The lyrics were written by the Bigg Boss 13 star, who also crooned the same. Well, volume 2 of the song has been collaborated with Dr Zeus. The No Fear singer had dropped details of the same in his earlier post.

