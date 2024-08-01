Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has premiered, and Asim Riaz has already stirred controversy. He had a dramatic clash with renowned director and host Rohit Shetty, which ended with his elimination from the show. Shilpa Shinde, also a participant, has been vocal in her support for Asim Riaz. In several videos, she’s seen telling Asim to stay quiet during his argument with Rohit Shetty.

In a recent interview with Times Now, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor said that while Asim's behavior was wrong, the other contestants’ bullied and provoked him to react badly.

She said, “Kuch bhi nahin hua tha. Aap ke sar paani chala jata hai. Down-to-earth hona chahiya. Ek banda ek taraf aur baki ek jhoondh hai, usko bhadkaya gaya as they knew his nature. (Nothing really happened. You lose your cool. One should be down-to-earth. One person was alone, and the rest ganged up on him, provoking him because they knew his nature.)”

She added, “Sab log success handle nahin kar pate. Sab log galat the, sab log sahi the. Maine use baar baar bola ki woh chup rahe, bahas na kare. (Not everyone can handle success. Everyone was wrong, and everyone was right. I kept telling him to stay quiet and not argue.)”

Shinde acknowledged that Asim struggled to handle the situation well, advising him repeatedly to remain quiet and not argue. She described Asim as talkative, not aggressive, and noted that his tendency to share his experiences could be misinterpreted.

Shilpa further added, “Yeh Bigg Boss nahin hai.. aapki wahan dosti huyi toh uski respect karni chahiya. Isko kheencho mat rubber ki tarah, stunt wala show hai mooh se jhagda karne ki koi zarurat nahin hai. Tu-tu main main huyi. (This isn’t Bigg Boss. If you’ve made friends there, you should respect them. Don’t treat him like a rubber band; it’s a stunt show, and there’s no need to argue. It turned into a shouting match.)”

She said that even those who aren’t Asim's fans noticed he was bullied and that the situation could have been handled better. Everyone ganged up on him. She stayed quiet and asked him to do the same. He ended up making things worse for himself.

Asim's rap song, released in 2021, detailed his struggles to achieve success. The lyrics were penned and performed by the Bigg Boss 13 star himself. Now, Volume 2 of the song features a collaboration with Dr Zeus. The No Fear singer had previously shared details about this in an earlier post.

