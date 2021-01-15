EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood Producers come TOGETHER to chalk out a TENTATIVE release calendar – Details

With Sooryavanshi, Radhe, '83, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bell Bottom, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Roohi Afzana, MiMi, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Hungama 2 gearing up for theatrical releases, good days for Indian Exhibition Sector are back!

After being in hibernation for over 10 months, Bollywood is finally geared up to get back on track as Pinkvilla has exclusively got a glimpse at a tentative release calendar churned out by the top producers of Bollywood. The release plans have been communicated to the top national chains of India - PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival - who are now working to get other arrangements in place. As many as 19 films are set to release on the big screen between February and June. This news should definitely pump in some oxygen in the lungs of the dead exhibition sector as they can gear up to slowly open their cinema halls and bring the audiences back to enjoy films at the place that they are made for.

While this is just a tentative calendar and release dates are subject to change depending on the on ground scenario taking Covid-19 as also the status of exhibition sector, this is the positive development for the Hindi film trade in last 10 months. In-fact, this is the first step taken by Bollywood for revival of exhibition sector, and official announcements should be made at regular intervals soon. While the Kriti Sanon starrer MiMi is poised to be the only major A-List film to arrive in February, March looks to be a promising month for Hindi box-office with the Janhvi Kapoor fronted horror comedy, Roohi Afzana and the much awaited ’s cop thriller, Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial is poised to be the biggest crowded puller, or rather, the first film to record houseful boards across the country – riding high on Akshay’s stardom and goodwill padded with the brand value of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with powerful characters of and .

After winning over the audience as MC Sher in Gully Boys, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh might prove to be the dark horse at the box-office given the fact that first film is liked by the audience and consistently viewed on satellite. too opens her account in March with Haseen Dilruba. April will be another good month for Bollywood with Ranveer Singh’s sport drama, 83, being the biggest release and two potential surprises in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, and Shoojit Sircar’s Sardaar Udham Singh featuring Vicky Kaushal. Both the films stand the potential to draw the audience given the exciting premise on the paper. The comic caper, Hungama 2 might also get some audience given the recall value of the first film, also directed by Priyadarshan.

The most wanted superstar of exhibitors, arrives on the big screen with Radhe, on his favourite slot of Eid, and it’s expected to bring in the masses in huge numbers over the weekend. However, unlike his last 10 Eid releases, this time around, he might face a clash from the John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate sequel, which is also announced for an Eid opening. May would be action packed with these two releases. Finally, the month of June might see the release of three major feature films, catering primarily to the multiplexes – ’s Bell Bottom, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A look at the TENTATIVE release calendar below:

February:

MiMi (Kriti Sanon)

Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar ( , )

Hurdang (Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha)

Bad Boy (Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi)

Raavan Leela (Pratik Gandhi)

March:

Roohi Afzana (Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao)

Haseen Dilruba (Taapsee Pannu) (** Looking to release on March 12)

Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar, ) (** If not Holi weekend in March, it might get pushed to Good Friday weekend on April 2)

Haathi Mere Saathi (Rana Daggubati) (** Confirmed for a March 26 release)

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh)

April:

83 (Ranveer Singh)

Sardaar Udham Singh (Vicky Kaushal)

Toofan (Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur) (** Producers have taken the decision to arrive 3 weeks after Sooryavanshi)

Hungama 2 (Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, )

Radhe Shyam (Prabhas, Pooja Hegde) (** Targetting the Bahubali 2 weekend in the last week of April)

May:

Radhe (Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, ) (** Eid Release - Confirm)

Satyameva Jayate 2 (John Abraham)

Shiddat (Diana Penty, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, )

June:

Bell Bottom (Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Ayushmann Khurrana, Vani Kapoor)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, )

Other Holiday releases:

Independence Day:

One Akshay Kumar Film

Dusshera:

Maidaan (Ajay Devgn) (** Confirmed)

Gandhi Jayanti:

One Akshay Kumar Film

Diwali:

Pathan ( , , John Abraham)

Apne 2 (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol) (** Confirmed)

Christmas:

Laal Singh Chaddha ( , Kareena Kapoor) (** Confirmed)

** This is just a tentative release calendar and dates are subject to change to depending on various factors. Internal discussions are taking place at all levels across the industry, to revive the exhibition sector with constant flow of releases. Multiple announcements are expected within a fortnight.

