10 best Indian patriotic movies on Netflix: From Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti to Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya

Bollywood has gifted audiences with a treasure trove of cinematic masterpieces that evoke the patriotic fervor and instill a deep love for the nation. From gripping war sagas showcasing the valor of real-life heroes to engaging spy thrillers, heartfelt portrayals of the Indian army, inspiring stories of sports icons, and even narratives centered around the struggles of the common man, Indian patriotic films have always left an indelible mark on viewers.

For those seeking to immerse themselves in tales of patriotism, whether it's on Independence Day, Republic Day, or simply to celebrate their love for the country, Netflix, a leading OTT service, offers a curated collection of movies that promise to keep you glued to your screens.

10 Best Indian Patriotic movies on Netflix to stir your national pride:

1. Mission Majnu (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra

Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Writer: Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh

Year of release: 2023

In Mission Majnu, the story follows a daring RAW agent as he undertakes a perilous mission deep into the heart of Pakistan. His objective: to uncover and expose a clandestine nuclear weapons program, all while racing against time to safeguard his nation's security.

2. 83 (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, Sumit Arora

Year of release: 2021

Based on true events, 83 stands as one of the best Indian patriotic movies, chronicling the remarkable journey of captain Kapil Dev and his resilient cricket team. Set against the backdrop of the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the movie portrays the gripping tale of how a struggling and underestimated Indian team defied all odds to etch their names in history.

3. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Action

Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

Director: Sharan Sharma

Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra, Sharan Sharma

Year of release: 2020

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one of the premier patriotic movies on Netflix, showcasing the extraordinary journey of Gunjan Saxena. Driven by her ambition to become a pilot, Gunjan confronts numerous obstacles and goes on to serve her country in a time of conflict.

4. Phantom (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir

Year of release: 2015

In Phantom, India's foremost intelligence agency entrusts a mysterious operative with a covert and highly classified assignment: to seek retribution for the devastating 26/11 terrorist attacks on Mumbai.

5. Madras Cafe (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashii Khanna

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Somnath Dey, Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2013

Madras Cafe, one of the top Indian political movies on Netflix, revolves around an Indian intelligence agent tasked with a dangerous mission: to infiltrate a war-torn coastal island and dismantle a determined rebel group.

6. A Wednesday (2008)

Running Time: 1 hour 43 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Year of release: 2008

A Wednesday, hailed as one of the most acclaimed Indian patriotic movies, is centered around a retired police commissioner who reflects on the most memorable case of his career. He recounts when an ordinary commoner anonymously informed him about a chilling bomb threat looming over Mumbai.

7. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Year of release: 2006

In Rang De Basanti, a filmmaker intends to create a docudrama about India’s revolution against British rule. Little does she know that by casting a group of students in her project, she would ignite a spark of patriotism within them. It is one of the best Indian films to watch on Independence Day.

8. Swades (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 4 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, M.G. Sathya, Ayan Mukerji, Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe, Amin Hajee, Charlotte Whitby – Coles, Yashodeep Nigudkar, K.P. Saxena

Year of release: 2004

Swades is about an Indian expatriate working with NASA who returns to his homeland in search of his beloved nanny. In the process, he embarks on a soul-stirring voyage of self-discovery, reconnecting with his roots.

9. Lakshya (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2004

Lakshya, one of the compelling Indian Army movies on Netflix, narrates the transformative journey of Karan, who undergoes a profound personal evolution, transitioning from a carefree and aimless individual to a disciplined and responsible army officer.

10. Lagaan (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 43 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Sport/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Kumar Dave, Sanjay Dayma, K.P. Saxena

Year of release: 2001

In the iconic film Lagaan, set during the British Raj, a courageous farmer named Bhuvan steps forward to accept a daunting challenge posed by Captain Andrew Russell, which is to defeat Russell's team in a high-stakes game of cricket.

