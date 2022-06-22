EXCLUSIVE: Boman Irani on working with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra; Calls Uunchai ‘finest experience’

Boman Irani is currently making heads turn with his OTT debut, Masoom. Fans are praising the actor for his role in the show. With the different kinds of roles that Boman has played in his movies, it is very clear that he is indeed a versatile actor and there is no denying this fact. The 3 Idiots actor has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and one of them is Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. This film has an ensemble cast that includes big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Boman opened up on his experience of working with this bunch of talented actors in the film.

When asked, how was his experience of working with all the actors in Uunchai, Boman Irani, without wasting a second quipped, “Oh, it was an amazing experience. One of the finest experiences of my entire career. Mr Bachchan, Mr Anupam Kher, Danny Saab, Sarika Ji, Neena Gupta who played my wife, Parineeti and of course the icing on the cake had to be Mr Sooraj Barjatya. And for me, it is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I can’t wait for it!”

Boman Irani further spoke about his future projects and said, “I just finished working with Shah Rukh and Raju Hirani on Dunki and the next thing that I am doing is my own production, which I am writing and directing so I am looking forward to that too.”

Meanwhile, talking about Masoom, it is set in Falauli, Punjab and the series unfolds the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, was released on June 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hotstar Specials' 'Masoom', directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series 'Blood', exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

