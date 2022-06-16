EXCLUSIVE: Boman Irani on Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s unsuccessful run at box office: I really can’t put my finger…

Boman Irani is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. The actor has done several roles and paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. With the different kinds of roles that Boman has played in his movies, it is very clear that he is indeed a versatile actor and there is no denying this fact. Well, now the 3 Idiots actor is all set to make his OTT debut with Masoom and fans cannot be less excited for it. But, talking about his last release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh did not do that well at the box office. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, we asked the actor why he thinks this film was a failure and how did he deal with it?

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s failure at the box office, Boman Irani said, “If at all one has to be upset, one has to be upset for the director, for the writer because they have worked very very hard. So have we but there is something that he wanted to say and I really can’t put my finger on why it did not do better at the box office. I am getting wonderful messages now that it is streaming on OTT platforms. But I have over the years learnt to detach myself from being euphoric when something succeeds or being despondent on something when it does succeed. Because that is going to be the pattern of your life. Everything cannot be a failure and everything cannot be a success. So you have to learn and figure out how you are going to deal with it”.

Boman further concluded by saying, “Rishi Kapoor had said to me that don’t let your flops go to your heart and your hits go to your head. So follow that and you will be fine”.

Meanwhile, talking about Masoom, it is set in Falauli, Punjab and the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on June 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hotstar Specials' 'Masoom', directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series 'Blood', exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

ALSO READ: Boman Irani's digital series debut 'Masoom' slated to release on June 17