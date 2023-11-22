EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor join hands on an ‘Epic War Drama’

Over the last few months, Kartik Aaryan has been spotted multiple times after his meetings with Karan Johar, and the same made everyone wonder if the duo have forgotten their past and are starting it all fresh with a collaboration on a new project. It turns out that the meetings were indeed happening to discuss multiple films as Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are teaming up for the first time on an Epic War Drama.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar team up for the first time

The Kartik Aaryan led film in question will be produced by Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and be directed by Sandeep Modi, known for Aarya 2 and The Night Manager. “It’s a big-budget war drama based on true events and the subject tick marks all boxes to mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Karan. The duo, along with Ekta, are all excited to bring this tale to the spectacle. It’s a prep-heavy film with lots of action and Kartik will undergo transformation to play the part,” revealed a source close to the development.

It's a subject written by Aseem Arora, that has fascinated director Sandeep Modi too. “It celebrates the Indian Army and is set against a backdrop not explored to date. An official announcement on the same will be made shortly,” the source added. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 33rd Birthday today, and the actor is all gearing up for the Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion in June 2024.

The Epic War Drama goes on floors in second half of 2024

Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in the pipeline and will decide on his shoot timelines soon. “The Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor film will require complete dedication and will go on floors later in 2024,” the source concluded.

Karan meanwhile is presently busy working on the script of his next directorial which is touted to be a 2-hero action film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

