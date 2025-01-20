EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: No Entry 2 recce to begin in Greece; Dhurandar team contemplating on release options

Riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Anees Bazmee is all set to commence work on his next comic caper, the Boney Kapoor produced No Entry 2 featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is aiming to go on floors in the third quarter of 2025 and the makers are set to begin the prep work on this mad-cap entertainer. According to industry sources, Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor and the team of No Entry 2 are all set to go on a recce to Greece by the end of January.

An insider shares, “No Entry 2 is among the most awaited comedies of Hindi Cinema, and the makers are finally set to take it on floors in the third quarter of 2025. The pre-production work begins in January in Greece, followed by the second round of recce in February. The makers are committed to take it on floors this year and bring it to the big screen in 2026. A team of 8 to 10 people, including Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor and the technical crew will be off to Greece for a prolonged recce.” No Entry 2 features Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in a double role and the duo will be joined by 9 actresses in the film. The casting is underway.

After the success of Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh is all set to make a grand return to the big screen with the Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandar. According to industry insiders, Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have started discussing probable release date for this action-packed thriller set against the backdrop of R&AW. “Around 50 percent of the shoot is completed and the intent is to call it a wrap by Summer 2025. Since the film is set in the 70s, Aditya Dhar needs two to three months to work on the post-production. The makers are aiming to release the film in the window of December 2025 to February 2026,” a source shared.

Advertisement

We hear that the entire unit is extremely bullish on Dhurandar and ones who have seen the rushes can’t stop going gaga over the visuals and the performance of Ranveer Singh. “A rough teaser is also ready to announce the release date, and the cut is extraordinary. However, Ranveer and team want to announce the film only once the shoot is wrapped up. A date announcement will be made by Summer 2025, with a strong video asset unveiling the world of Dhurandar. It’s the plan as of now, however, there could be changes in the same in the long run as Summer is far away,” the source concluded.

After Dhurandar, Ranveer Singh is expected to start shooting for Don 3, and is continuing to read more scripts. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan takes special training from ‘real heroes’ for Border 2; Sunny Deol shares PICS on Army Day