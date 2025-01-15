Border 2: Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol share BTS PICS from sets as they prep with ‘real heroes’ on Army Day
On Army Day, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol share behind-the-scenes pics from the sets, prepping with the ‘real heroes.’ Don’t miss these special moments!
Fans are buzzing with excitement for Sunny Deol's upcoming war-drama Border 2. The film has officially cast Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh as Indian Armed Forces officers. To mark Army Day, Sunny and Varun have shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, showing them prepping alongside true heroes.
On January 15, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share two photos with army officers in honor of Army Day. The first was a selfie with the officers, while the second featured them in a beautiful pose together. He captioned the post, "Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. 🇮🇳 #Border2 #prep."
Sunny Deol also shared moments from his visit to the Jawans on Instagram. The first post featured a video of him standing among the Indian Army, with soldiers chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’
Other pictures showed the actor posing with the soldiers and even engaging in games with them. He captioned the post: "Then, Now and Forever. Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay."
In addition to Varun and Sunny, Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with the film currently in production. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the sequel is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films, and directed by Anurag Singh.
It aims to continue the legacy of the iconic Border, originally released in 1997. Announced on June 13, 2024, to celebrate 27 years of the original, Border 2 is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.
