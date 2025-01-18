Deepika Padukone shares sweet kiss with Ranveer Singh before leaving family wedding; WATCH adorable moment

Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently stole the spotlight at a family wedding, effortlessly turning heads with their chic ethnic outfits. But the buzz doesn’t end there! A heartwarming video has gone viral, showing the actress planting a sweet kiss on her hubby before they leave the wedding, and it’s absolutely too adorable to miss. Their chemistry and genuine affection for each other are shining through, making this moment even more special.

In a video now going viral, Deepika Padukone is seen getting into the car, adjusting her outfit as she settles in. The ever-attentive Ranveer, being the ultimate green flag, helps her manage her clothes before closing the door.

But the sweetest moment comes when Deepika leans in to share an adorable kiss with him before they leave, proving once again why they are the ultimate couple goals.

Watch the adorable video right below!

As for their outfits, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in an off-white sherwani, featuring delicate golden zari work that added a touch of elegance. He paired the ensemble with black shades and styled his hair in a sleek ponytail, finishing the look with golden studs for a refined touch.

On the other hand, the Pathaan actress exuded grace in a white anarkali, perfectly complementing her husband’s attire. She draped a vibrant red dupatta over her shoulders and accessorized with heavy necklaces and statement earrings.

Deepika completed her look with her hair tied in a bun, adorned with a beautiful gajra, adding a traditional charm to her elegant appearance. Together, they were the epitome of coordinated perfection.

Deepika and Ranveer, who began their love story on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy last year. The couple joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024.

They shared the happy news through a heartfelt social media post, simply stating, "Welcome, baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

During Diwali last year, theyr revealed the first picture of their daughter, introducing her name to the world. They shared a touching caption that read: “‘Dua’: Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his role in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has yet to announce any new projects. He also has Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in the pipeline.

