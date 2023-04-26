EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 release might be advanced across the globe

The last week has been eventful with the change in release date of two July 7 releases - Dream Girl 2 and Yodha. The delay in the dates led to speculations in the media about the probable delay in the release of the Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan to June 29, which coincides with the Bakri Eid festival. As of now, the Shah Rukh Khan film is confirmed for a June 2 release and the team is working towards unveiling their teaser and trailer in the month of May. However, we have exclusively learnt that the Tom Cruise fronted Mission Impossible 7 might have a change in release.

Will Mission Impossible release on July 13?

The latest buzz in the market is that Mission Impossible 7, which is slated to release on July 14, might release a day in advance. “The IMAX Version of Mission Impossible might be a July 13 release across the globe, with the normal 2D version arriving on July 14,” revealed a source from the industry.

Industry buzz indicates release on July 7 too

That’s not all, there is also another conversation making rounds that if not July 13, Tom Cruise might bring Mission Impossible a week before on July 7. “Oppenheimer is slated for a global release on July 21, exactly a week after Mission Impossible. Christopher Nolan has an exclusive deal with IMAX, which is an indication that most of the IMAX screens across the globe will screen Oppenheimer from July 21. The talks are on between Paramount Pictures and IMAX to figure out on the probable solution to this scenario,” added the source.

There be a clear picture on the release model of both the films in the next month, but all the discussions are in progress at the moment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna's Yodha to now release on September 15