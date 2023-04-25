EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna's Yodha to now release on September 15

After the success of SherShaah, Sidharth Malhotra is reuniting with Karan Johar on an other action thriller, Yodha, which is set against the backdrop of an airplane hi-jack. The film marks the directorial debut of Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha, and is expected to be yet another gripping tale of protagonist fighting against all odds for a larger cause. The team has wrapped up shooting for the film, and it is currently in the post-production stage. Yodha was announced to hit the big screen on July 7, 2023. However, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that this Karan Johar production also starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna has got a new release date.

Karan & Co decide on a new release date for Yodha

According to sources close to the development, Yodha will now release on . "Yodha is a film dear to everyone at Dharma and they are confident that this one will conquer the box office. The film warranted a better release date with clear window rather than arriving in the midst of multiple other films at the box office. After contemplating on various dates, they have locked as the date of Yodha's arrival," revealed a source close to the development

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have previously worked together on Student of The Year, Brothers, Hasee Toh Phasee and SherShaah. Yodha is touted to special collaboration for the duo, as the inside reports about the film indicate a high on content action thriller. Its an edge of the seat airplane hijack story and also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The film is a collaboration between Prime Video & Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. Its produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth also has the Rohit Shetty directed Indian Police Force up for release this year on Amazon Prime. The series is said to be the web wing of Rohit's ambitious spy universe. The actor was also in talks for Rowdy Rathore 2, but the conversations have fallen through for varied reasons. He is on the verge of signing a couple of projects in a month's time and we will be bringing an exclusive update on the same soon. Meanwhile, Karan's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release on July 28 this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

