EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone’s second Hollywood film, a rom com, to be made on a budget of $75 million

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone announced her second Hollywood film, a yet untitled cross cultural love story, to be produced by the actress with STX Films and Temple Hill. It’s touted to be a rom-com set against the backdrop of New York and India, on the lines of Crazy Rich Asians. And now, we have learnt that the makers are planning to make the film on a budget of $75 million.

“The team wants to make a visually appealing cross-cultural romantic comedy and are planning to shoot at virgin locations in parts of New York and India. Padukone aside, they are in conversations with some top actors from the West to come on board the project. The rest of cast, director and shooting timelines will be revealed in the months to follow, however, the studio has estimated the budget of this cross-cultural tale to be in the range of $75 million,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that in INR, the budget comes in the range of Rs 550 crore.

If everything goes as planned, the film will take off sometime next year. Other films in Deepika’s kitty include director Shakun Batra's untitled domestic noir, the espionage thriller, Pathan, in which she reunites with , the slice of life comedy, The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and the Aerial action thriller, Fighter, marking her first time pairing with . She is also a part of the futuristic sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin featuring Prabhas. Interestingly, Deepika also has a cameo in ’s comedy of error, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. Buzz is, she reprises her character of Meenamma from Chennai Express for the special turn.

According to our sources, she is in conversations for a couple of more international projects and things should hopefully materialise by mid 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives on .

