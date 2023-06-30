EXCLUSIVE: Did Sujoy Ghosh see Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's kundali before casting them in Lust Stories 2?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the newest love birds in town. After a lot of speculations started doing the rounds, the couple finally decided to announce their relationship officially. Ever since they made it public, netizens have been going gaga over their magical chemistry. Their love story started on the sets of the recently released Netflix anthology film, Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah and Vijay have worked in Sujoy Ghosh's short film and people are all praise for their fresh pairing. Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Lust Stories 2 directors Sujoy, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Amit Sharma spilled beans on their short films and talked about working with such a talented bunch of actors.

Sujoy Ghosh on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's love story

Lust Stories 2 was released on Netflix on June 29 and netizens have been showering love on it. Apart from Vijay and Tamannaah, it also stars Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. People have loved their performances and their unique stories. During the interview, Sujoy was asked about casting Vijay and Tamannaah, who eventually fell in love with each other.

Sujoy said, "I think they were the only two people who were willing to do it." He took a pause and added, 'I am joking (laughs)." To this, Amit Sharma quipped while pointing to Ghosh, "Inhone kundaliya mangwayi thi unki, match huyi toh aagaye vo log iss picture me (laughs)." R Balki too added, "He (Sujoy Ghosh) actually created a lust story in his film."

Ghosh further added, "It just happened. I was working with Vijay on another film earlier and then Tamannaah came in, and they both wanted to work together, and it just happened. Then I gave them the script, both of them liked it. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and game on."

