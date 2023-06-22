EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia has a HILARIOUS message for Gulshan Devaiah on teasing her and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are currently one of the most popular couples in B-Town. They have been hitting the headlines for their rumored relationship since January after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s bash in Goa went viral. Tamannaah recently confirmed that their relationship began on the sets of their upcoming project, Lust Stories 2. A few weeks ago, when the couple hadn’t confirmed their relationship, Vijay’s Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah had dropped subtle hints about their relationship. At the trailer launch of Dahaad, he had teased Vijay with Tamannaah’s name, leaving him blushing. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah, and Vijay were asked about the teasing. Tamannaah had a hilarious message for Gulshan!

Tamannaah and Vijay’s reaction to the teasing about their relationship

At the trailer launch of Dahaad a few weeks ago, Gulshan cheekily made a reference to Vijay and Tamannaah’s relationship, and told Vijay, “Humari badi Tamannaah thi ki aap hase.” Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah, and Vijay were asked about the teasing at the trailer launch. Tamannaah agreed that Vijay took the teasing ‘really, really well.’ She further jokingly added a message for Gulshan Devaiah, and said, “Bas abhi meri Tamannaah hai ki Gulshan ke kaan pakad ke kheechu," leaving Vijay in splits. “It’s a good call, I think,” added Tamannaah.

When asked if the rumors affect them or if they discussed them among themselves, Vijay said, "Yeah, we laugh. We enjoy it."

Vijay Varma on his equation with Tamannaah Bhatia

Further, Vijay Varma spoke about his equation with Tamannaah Bhatia and said that he found her to be very simple and down-to-earth. He realized that she would get happy with a samosa pav, and wasn’t a sushi and avocado kind of person. “This is fascinating. I found it very easy to connect with her. She has a lot of warmth and simplicity which I really liked,” he said.

