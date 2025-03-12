EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea CONFIRMS being in romantic relationship; opens up about marriage being just ‘social construct’

Dino Morea was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi and is now gearing up for Housefull 5. He recently sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and discussed his love life apart from his work. Dino confirmed being in a romantic relationship. He shared his views on marriage and called it ‘just a social construct.’

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea was asked about his thoughts on love. In response, he shared, “Love is great. I think everyone should be in love. You are here on this earth to propagate love. Love everyone: your brother, your sister, your mother, your father, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your husband, your wife, your dog.”

He continued, “Love is good. The more you share love, the more you get love. Everybody likes to feel loved. Even people who are hurting want love or a hug. I love the idea of love.”

When asked if he was romantically involved with someone right now, the Raaz actor stated, “There might be, yes.”

Watch the full interview here!

During the conversation, Dino Morea also opened up about marriage. He said, "Mere khayal se shaadi sirf ek stamp hota hai, ek contract so to speak jahan tum dono baaki zindagi saath me bitayenge (I think marriage is just a stamp, a contract so to speak, where you both will spend the rest of your lives together). The idea is to be together, to grow old together. Obviously live your own lives, not depending fully on the other person, but giving each other the space you need. But growing old and being great companions."

Advertisement

Dino mentioned that this was his view now, and he would have had a different answer 20 years ago. He added, "But ab mera yeh manna hai ki shaadi is just a social construct (But now I believe that marriage is just a social construct). That yes, you both are married, meaning sign this paper that you both will spend the rest of your lives together. And if a problem arises, try not to break it. If it doesn't happen, then break it. There is a problem with that too."

The Housefull 5 star further stated, "So yes, I like the idea of spending my life and being together. If you want to bring in marriage, then yes, I'd love to get married and live with that person, whoever I'm in love with." Dino concluded by saying that the pressure of marriage should never be on anybody.