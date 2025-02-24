Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and more starrer to be whodunit? Here’s what we know

Housefull 5 is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. With a stellar ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and more, the film is set on a cruise ship. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about this new installment in the popular franchise. It has now been learned that the movie will reportedly be a whodunit.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Housefull 5 will be a murder mystery. It revealed that a m*rder happens on the cruise ship, and the cast will be treated as suspects, while two actors will play the role of police officers. The source said, “Two of the actors play cops and while they try to find who the m*rderer is, the makers promise a lot of laughter and madness.”

The report also mentioned that the film is filled with desi-style entertainment. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly made sure that the comedy turns out to be original and unique.

The cast of Housefull 5 includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The movie was wrapped up in December 2024. The makers announced the wrap with the caption, “That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!!”

Advertisement

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that the theatrical trailer for Housefull 5 will drop in March 2025. It will be attached to the prints of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action movie Sikandar. A source close to the development shared, “Housefull 5 is a one-of-its-kind unique script, where the fun unfolds on a cruise. The story-telling format has an element of thrill to it, alongside the madcap elements of slapstick and situational humor.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is slated to arrive in theaters on June 6, 2025.