EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea admits breaking up with Bipasha Basu during Raaz; recalls seeing her upset on set: 'I moved on'

Raaz remains a fan favorite, not just for its eerie soundtrack but also for the electric chemistry between Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu. While the film gave Dino’s career a much-needed boost, things were far from smooth behind the scenes. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he opened up about going through a breakup with Bipasha while filming. He recalled how she appeared 'upset' on set every day and shared how he eventually moved on after their split.

Reflecting on that time, Dino told Pinkvilla, “Jab Raaz ke dauran, we were breaking up, Bipasha and me, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much.”

Despite their efforts to mend things, the relationship had already reached its breaking point. He added, “Humne already alag alag raasta chun liya tha. Humne koshish bhi ki to fix it par wo fix nahi ho ra tha. And I moved on (We had already chosen different paths, and though we tried to work things out, it just wasn’t happening. Eventually, I moved on)."

The actor further shared, "It was a tough moment because jinke saath aap ne kuch saalo samay bitaya aab aap alag ho rahe ho. And uss dauran hum saath mein kaam bhi kar rahe (It was a challenging time; parting ways with someone you’ve spent years with while still working together made it even harder)."

Although the heartbreak was painful, Dino believes time heals everything. The Raaz actor shared, “We were both upset but we had to go separate ways. We had to. It was very tough but nothing can heal anything more than time. Time heals everything. Time heals everything; you just had to let it pass.”

He added, “Uss dauran bahut hi mushkil hai but ispe hamesha vishwas rakho ki samay ke saath sab thik ho jata hai. (That phase was extremely difficult, but I truly believe that with time, everything falls into place).”

Over the years, the bitterness faded, paving the way for a strong friendship. “We became the best of friends after that. That moment is very tough; it’s like anger, emotions, rage, but time will make you understand that it was a moment. I really enjoy that person and she enjoys me so let’s be friends at least,” he concluded.

For the uninitiated, Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu first crossed paths on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend during their early modeling days. Their relationship blossomed, and the two were together from 1996 to 2001 before eventually parting ways.