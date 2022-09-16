EXCLUSIVE: After Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor reunite to produce Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next

In July, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor are collaborating for Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan’s next. Soon after the Jab We Met actress even confirmed the news. Recently, it was also reported that Tabu and Kriti Sanon have been approached to join Kareena in this yet untitled film. Pinkvilla now has another exciting update on this much awaited project. We have heard that after Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are reuniting to produce this upcoming movie.

“After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Ekta and Rhea wanted to collaborate on another project, and have finally found a subject that they would jointly like to produce. Pre-production work on the film has already begun, and they are in the process of finalising the whole cast too. As of now it’s expected to roll in January 2023, and is very different from Veere Di Wedding. An official announcement on the cast and other logistics will be made soon,” informs a source close to the development.