EXCLUSIVE: After Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor reunite to produce Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next
Reportedly, Tabu and Kriti Sanon too have been approached to join Kareena Kapoor Khan in this yet untitled film.
In July, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor are collaborating for Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan’s next. Soon after the Jab We Met actress even confirmed the news. Recently, it was also reported that Tabu and Kriti Sanon have been approached to join Kareena in this yet untitled film. Pinkvilla now has another exciting update on this much awaited project. We have heard that after Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are reuniting to produce this upcoming movie.
“After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Ekta and Rhea wanted to collaborate on another project, and have finally found a subject that they would jointly like to produce. Pre-production work on the film has already begun, and they are in the process of finalising the whole cast too. As of now it’s expected to roll in January 2023, and is very different from Veere Di Wedding. An official announcement on the cast and other logistics will be made soon,” informs a source close to the development.
Kareena who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and in Hansal Mehta’s untitled next. Meanwhile, Ekta’s upcoming production - the Vikas Bahl directed Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover is up for release soon.
Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh was released in 2018. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
