EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh calls Sam Bahadur co-star Vicky Kaushal a ‘sweetheart’

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently soaking in some well-deserved praise and love for her performance in Shonali Bose’s Raat Rani, one of the six films in Pritish Nandy’s anthology Modern Love Mumbai. In the film, Fatima is seen essaying a nuanced portrayal of Lalzari, or Lali, a Kashmiri immigrant in Mumbai, who, among other things, dreams of taking her two-wheeler on the city’s famous Sea Link Bridge. Recently, she also featured in Raj Singh Chaudhary’s Thar starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Next, in her pipeline, is Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which will also feature Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. Recently, Fatima joined Pinkvilla for a candid conversation and spilled the beans about working with her co-actors.

When asked if she’s excited to start working with Vicky and Sanya Malhotra in the upcoming film, Fatima was happy to respond, “Yes! I keep on meeting Sanya anyway. We won’t be ‘acting’ together – it will be something like Ludo. We will have some passing moment together. So, it’s not like we are working together, but just the fact that we will be together in the same film is very special. And I think we are lucky for each other! (giggles) And Vicky is a sweetheart. So, it’s going to be a lot of fun! And I am a big fan of Meghna.”

For the unversed, Fatima will soon be essaying the role of Smt Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. It’s a biopic on the life of former Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, known as Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the titular role, while Sanya Malhotra will be seen portraying the role of his wife Silloo Manekshaw. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and will reportedly hit the floors in August this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Modern Love Mumbai’s Fatima Sana Shaikh on overcoming fear of being lead actor: Kitna darega insaan