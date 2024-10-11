EXCLUSIVE: Firoz Nadiadwala pays off Eros to get back the rights of Hera Pheri and many others

Over the years, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has produced feature films like Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Aan among others. Some of the feature films attained cult status and there is a constant demand for more from them from the cinema-going audience.

Keeping the audience demand in mind, Firoz Nadiadwala reunited with Akshay Kumar and took the third part of Welcome Franchise, Welcome To The Jungle on floors earlier in the year. But the audience demand didn’t stop at that, as the need for Hera Pheri 3 continued to make noise all across the platforms.

And now, we have some good news for Firoz Nadiadwala and all the fans of his feature films. According to our sources close to the development, Firoz Nadiadwala has cleared his dues and paid off Eros to get back the rights of all his feature films including Hera Pheri.

“Firoz paid off the dues and has got a No Due Certificate from the court of law for Hera Pheri and other films. He is now free to make those films as per his will, and is committed to entertain the audience and make a solid comeback,” revealed a source close to the development. The settlement between Firoz and Eros happened a day back in Mumbai.

Over the years, Hera Pheri 3 could not go on floors due to the conflict between Eros and Firoz Nadiadwala, but now, the case is cleared and has opened the path for Firoz to take the film on floors when he is content with the script.

“Hera Pheri 3 is a dream project for not just Firoz, but also the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. They are all ecstatic and happy with the fact that the lien has been paid back by Firoz, and the focus can now shift on creatives and logistics to take the film on floors,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and the entire gang have wrapped up 70 percent of Welcome To The Jungle and the film is expected to hit the big screen at the end of 2025. It’s a big-ticket jungle comedy and the makers will reunite soon for the last schedule.

Talking of Firoz Nadiadwala, he will now sit down with his team of Hera Pheri and chalk out the plans for the third installment in the coming few weeks.

He is a happy man now, as the main debt is now cleared. “The dues of Eros are cleared off, and the rights of not just Hera Pheri, but many other films from Firoz’s catalog are back to him,” the source concludes. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

