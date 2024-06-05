EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi’s Sharmin Segal wishes to play THIS iconic character from SLB’s movie

Sharmin Segal is currently reveling in the success of her recently released show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, helmed by her uncle and director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Sharmin considers it a great privilege to work with the acclaimed filmmaker, she has earned praise for her role in the show.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharmin disclosed the character from her uncle's movies that she would love to portray.

Sharmin Segal wants to play Kashi from Bajirao Mastani

When asked which female character she would like to portray in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films, Sharmin expressed her desire to play Priyanka Chopra's character, Kashi, from Bajirao Mastani. She said, "Kashi, she is very vulnerable, and I think Priyanka Chopra has portrayed her amazingly. I don’t think I'll ever be able to live up to that, but yeah, Kashi."

In a chat with India Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that Sharmin wasn't cast solely due to their familial relationship; rather, she underwent numerous tests. He stated, "She had to go through the grind. There were countless tests and auditions. I conducted an endless number of tests with her."

Additionally, he mentioned that after deciding to cast her, he informed her that she would need to endure the process and ensure she performed flawlessly.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sharmin Segal made her big Bollywood debut alongside Meezaan Jafri in the 2019 movie Malaal. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Sharmin plays Alamzeb.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar shows the world of courtesans, who once held sway as queens, and unfolds against the backdrop of pre-independence India. Released on Netflix on May 1, 2024, the series revolves around themes of love and treachery.

The series consists of 8 episodes and features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal in lead roles. Alongside these remarkable actresses, the drama series also stars Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

